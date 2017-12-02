Trump says he's got 'nothing to hide' on Flynn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on former national security adviser Michael Flynn's pleading guilty to a charge of lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia (all times local):
12:15 p.m.
President Donald Trump says he had to fire his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, because of his lies to Vice President Mike Pence and the FBI.
On Twitter, the president contends that Flynn's actions during the transition following the 2016 election "were lawful." Trump adds, "There was nothing to hide!"
Trump's tweet was delivered while he was in a motorcade in midtown Manhattan heading to a fundraiser. It's his most substantial reaction to the guilty plea by Flynn on Friday as part of the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.
Before leaving the White House for New York City, Trump told reporters there was "no collusion" between his campaign and the Russians.
___
9:20 a.m.
President Donald Trump is expressing no concern about the guilty plea by his former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
The president's remarks Saturday morning are his first public reaction to the plea deal, in which Flynn is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.
And the president is stressing that there is "no collusion" between his campaign and the Russians.
Three times, Trump told reporters it's been shown that there's "no collusion."
Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia.
Trump spoke as he departed the White House to head to New York for fundraisers expected to raise millions of dollars.
A Rancho Santa Fe family is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest of at least two men who burglarized their home while they were on vacation. It could be payday pay day for you, considering the family's advanced security camera system captured perps in the act and revealed some astonishing details of the apparently premeditated crime.
A Rancho Santa Fe family is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest of at least two men who burglarized their home while they were on vacation. It could be payday pay day for you, considering the family's advanced security camera system captured perps in the act and revealed some astonishing details of the apparently premeditated crime.
The Ocean Beach Pier was closed temporarily Saturday so that a carpenter could repair damage along the pier deck done by large, strong waves.
A sweet pup injured in a stolen car pursuit last weekend has gathered quite a bit of attention since making her television debut on News 8.
Two stores 27 miles apart were robbed early Saturday, and police believe the incidents may be connected.
Santa Ana winds are expected to buffet San Diego County early next week and combine with dry conditions to increase the threat of late-season wildfires.
Deserving local kids ended a day jam-packed with fun alongside uniformed law enforcement with a holiday shopping spree at the 24th annual Shop with a Cop event.
The driver of a semi-tractor/trailer truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Chula Vista, told authorities he did not know his truck had hit someone, authorities said.
A body believed to be that of a retired Army captain from San Diego who went missing over the Labor Day weekend was found Friday in a shallow grave in the Riverside County desert, authorities reported.
San Diego's holiday tradition known as December Nights began Friday and will continue Saturday throughout Balboa Park Friday with music and dance performances, food and drink, and arts and crafts.