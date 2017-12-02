Shop with a Cop: Deserving kids earn shopping spree with law enforcement

Santa Ana winds are expected to buffet San Diego County early next week and combine with dry conditions to increase the threat of late-season wildfires.
Deserving local kids ended a day jam-packed with fun alongside uniformed law enforcement with a holiday shopping spree at the 24th annual Shop with a Cop event.
Two stores 27 miles apart were robbed early Saturday, and police believe the incidents may be connected.
Fresh off his biggest legislative victory of the year, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is disputing projections that the Senate's tax bill would add to the nation's debt woes.
The driver of a semi-tractor/trailer truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Chula Vista, told authorities he did not know his truck had hit someone, authorities said.
A body believed to be that of a retired Army captain from San Diego who went missing over the Labor Day weekend was found Friday in a shallow grave in the Riverside County desert, authorities reported.
San Diego's holiday tradition known as December Nights began Friday and will continue Saturday throughout Balboa Park Friday with music and dance performances, food and drink, and arts and crafts.
Holiday parades and festivals are scheduled to take place around San Diego County this weekend, including the 60th edition of the Encinitas cavalcade.
Residents in Mira Mesa are on edge after a pair of sexual assaults on teenage girls that police said may have been perpetrated by the man.