Shop with a Cop: Deserving kids earn shopping spree with law enforcement

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Deserving local kids ended a day jam-packed with fun alongside uniformed law enforcement with a holiday shopping spree at the 24th annual Shop with a Cop event.

More than 300 uniformed local, state and federal officers paired up with children and strolled through the isles of the Target on Sports Arena Boulevard and loaded their carts with new toys and clothes. Shop with a Cop, hosted this year by the Carlsbad and Oceanside police departments, aims to give youngsters a more enjoyable holiday season while also encouraging positive interactions and relationship building with law enforcement.

The day to remember got started when the kids arrived at SeaWorld and ate breakfast with the chiefs of some of the participating agencies. Once full, the group was treated to a showing of the park's Christmas-themed "Dolphin Island Christmas" show, which features dolphins and pilot whales performing stunning tricks set to island music.

After the show was over, the kids were escorted in full motorcade fashion to the nearby Target where they were greeted by Santa so he could tell them where the store stocks all the best toys.