Large waves damage OB Pier leading to brief closure

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - The Ocean Beach Pier was closed temporarily Saturday so that a carpenter could repair damage along the pier deck done by large, strong waves.

Waves crashing into the pier separated a portion of protective fencing that runs along the deck of the pier beneath the railing from the railing posts.

"Our main concern is the safety of the public and we can't leave the pier open if there is a chance of injury," San Diego Fire-Rescue Department PIO Monica Munoz said of the closing.

A carpenter was called to the pier to fix the damaged fencing and evaluate the rest pier and determined that it was structurally sound. The pier was reopened shortly after.

Beachgoers in San Diego County and throughout the Southern California coastline will face hazardous conditions for the rest of the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.



The conditions sparked the NWS to issue a beach hazards statement that will remain in effect through Sunday evening.



Elevated surf and strong rip currents will increase the risk of ocean drowning for swimmers, and large breaking waves may wash people off rocks or jetties, forecasters said. In San Diego, surf heights of three to five feet and high tide levels of nearly seven feet were expected.



Minor tidal overflow into low-lying parking lots will also be possible during high tide Saturday and Sunday, forecasters said.



Surf heights will come down by Monday, but said unusually high tides will continue on Monday and Tuesday.