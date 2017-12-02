Family comes forward to claim lost dog shot in Valley Center pursuit

A Rancho Santa Fe family is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest of at least two men who burglarized their home while they were on vacation. It could be payday pay day for you, considering the family's advanced security camera system captured perps in the act and revealed some astonishing details of the apparently premeditated crime.
The Ocean Beach Pier was closed temporarily Saturday so that a carpenter could repair damage along the pier deck done by large, strong waves.
A sweet pup injured in a stolen car pursuit last weekend has gathered quite a bit of attention since making her television debut on News 8.
Two stores 27 miles apart were robbed early Saturday, and police believe the incidents may be connected.
Santa Ana winds are expected to buffet San Diego County early next week and combine with dry conditions to increase the threat of late-season wildfires.
Deserving local kids ended a day jam-packed with fun alongside uniformed law enforcement with a holiday shopping spree at the 24th annual Shop with a Cop event.
The driver of a semi-tractor/trailer truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Chula Vista, told authorities he did not know his truck had hit someone, authorities said.
A body believed to be that of a retired Army captain from San Diego who went missing over the Labor Day weekend was found Friday in a shallow grave in the Riverside County desert, authorities reported.
San Diego's holiday tradition known as December Nights began Friday and will continue Saturday throughout Balboa Park Friday with music and dance performances, food and drink, and arts and crafts.