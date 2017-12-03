2 injured in City Heights park shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two men were injured early Sunday in what police believe is a gang-related shooting in a park near City Heights.
Just after midnight, a 44-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were at Azalea Park "hanging out" when two suspects approached them and demanded money, according to the San Diego Police Department.
The 44-year-old was shot in the chest and the 26-year-old was shot in the arm when they refused to hand over any money.
Both victims, who were not identified, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The two suspects were described only as Hispanic men. Police believe the suspects are involved in a gang, said SDPD Officer Dino Delimitros.
Gang detectives are investigating the incident.
The National Weather Service predicts powerful Santa Ana winds and low humidity to take hold in Southern California over the next week, increasing the risk of wildfires throughout the region.
Two men were injured early Sunday in what police believe is a gang-related shooting in a park near City Heights.
An 84-year-old Escondido man disappeared from his porch, and police were seeking help locating him Sunday.
A Rancho Santa Fe family is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest of at least two men who burglarized their home while they were away this weekend.
Residents in Mira Mesa are on edge after a pair of sexual assaults on teenage girls that police said may have been perpetrated by the same man.
The Ocean Beach Pier was closed temporarily Saturday so that a carpenter could repair damage along the pier deck done by large, strong waves.
A sweet pup injured in a stolen car pursuit last weekend has gathered quite a bit of attention since making her television debut on News 8.
Two stores 27 miles apart were robbed early Saturday, and police believe the incidents may be connected.
Deserving local kids ended a day jam-packed with fun alongside uniformed law enforcement with a holiday shopping spree at the 24th annual Shop with a Cop event.
The driver of a semi-tractor/trailer truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Chula Vista, told authorities he did not know his truck had hit someone, authorities said.