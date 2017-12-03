2 injured in City Heights park shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two men were injured early Sunday in what police believe is a gang-related shooting in a park near City Heights.



Just after midnight, a 44-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were at Azalea Park "hanging out" when two suspects approached them and demanded money, according to the San Diego Police Department.



The 44-year-old was shot in the chest and the 26-year-old was shot in the arm when they refused to hand over any money.



Both victims, who were not identified, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



The two suspects were described only as Hispanic men. Police believe the suspects are involved in a gang, said SDPD Officer Dino Delimitros.



Gang detectives are investigating the incident.