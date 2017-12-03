Nick Carter's 'DWTS' Partner Sharna Burgess Defends Him Amid Rape Allegations

Nick Carter’s Dancing With the Stars partner, Sharna Burgess, has defended the Backstreet Boy after he was accused of rape by former Dream singer, Melissa Schuman.
Taylor Swift's return to the stage -- and her edgier style -- are official, as she performed for the second night in a row following a 10-month hiatus.
From teen actor to Oscar nominee, ET has been with Ryan Gosling through it all -- and our Facebook Watch series, When We First Met, has the footage to prove it.
In the guise of a saccharine-sweet, Katy Perry-esque music video, Saturday Night Livecastmembers Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon and host Saoirse Ronan had a message for all the men in America who are just now realizing the ever-present, relentless horror and reality of sexual hara...
Saturday Night Live celebrated the holiday season with a politically charged cold open this weekend based on Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is bringing back all our favorite guidos and guidettes -- except for Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola.