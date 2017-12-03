Gunfire aimed at CHP officers in Vista

VISTA (CNS) - Gunfire was aimed at California Highway Patrol officers in Vista, as two suspects led them a car chase to Bonsall, officers said Sunday.
The two people were arrested after ditching the car and hiding in Moosa Canyon, near Bonsall.
The wild chase began at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday, after two CHP officers spotted a Kia Optima stopped in a traffic lane on East Vista Way at Old Taylor Street, said CHP Officer Mark Latulippe.
The driver took off, Latulippe said, and one of the suspects began firing at officers with a gun from the passenger seat, causing the officers to back off.
In an attempt to get away from the gunfire, officers lost sight of the vehicle, but a search of the area revealed the suspects had apparently abandoned it near the intersection of Golf Club Drive and Old River Road in Bonsall, Latulippe said -- about five miles from where the chase began.
San Diego County Sheriff's sent ground units and a helicopter to assist the CHP search for the suspects, and both were arrested.
An adult suspect was arrested but not immediately named, and the CHP cannot release the name of a juvenile suspect, who was also arrested, Latulippe said. Their ages and genders were also not released.
