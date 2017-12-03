Kelly Clarkson Talks Scary Home Robbery: 'We Caught It on Camera - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Kelly Clarkson Talks Scary Home Robbery: 'We Caught It on Camera' (Exclusive)

Updated: Dec 3, 2017 4:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.