2 brothers hoping to find 1 forever family

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Two young brothers have made incredible strides since entering the foster care system.

They've had the good fortune of living with the same foster parents for the past three years.

Just one year apart, 6-year-old Ja'Kari and 7-year-old Aziyah are very bonded brothers.

"They're fairly inseparable," said protective services worker Lisa Olimpio.

The boys say they like to play soccer together, which is Ja'Kari's favorite sport.

His foster parents say he's quite skilled and he would play every day if he could.

Big brother Aziyah's passion is more prehistoric.

"I like dinosaurs and animals," he said.

He has an extensive dinosaur collection and remarkably, knows the name of each one.

So, it's no surprise that Aziyah wants to be a scientist when he grows up.

"I really want to study about all the dinosaurs," said Aziyah who wants to be a paleontologist.

To see these boys so well-adjusted and happy is quite an amazing transformation.

When they first joined their foster family nearly three years ago, Ja'kari, was completely non-verbal, and was considered severely disabled - now, he's at the top of his class, and has been grouped with high-achievers at school; proof that a loving, stable family, can really make a difference in helping children thrive.

"So that's been tremendous for them, as far as making progress," said Lisa. "[They are] feeling more secure, building up their self-esteem, taking risks, feeling better about themselves, being able to make positive connections, and to become the sweet loving boys that they are."

But now it's time for them to find a permanent home. Their foster parents, whom the boys call "Nana" and "Papa," would like to stay a part of their lives, but ideally in the role of grandparents.

And so the hope is that Aziyah and Ja'kari can find a younger forever family that can give them the lifetime of love they deserve.

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U or visit click here to access the free orientation schedule.

