Woman struck and killed crossing street in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A woman was struck by a vehicle and killed while standing in a Chula Vista roadway, police said Monday.



The fatal crash happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of Main Street, the Chula Vista Police Department said. Witnesses said the victim, a woman, was standing in an eastbound lane away from any marked or unmarked crosswalks when she was hit.



The woman, whose identity was not released, sustained injuries to her head and other areas and was pronounced dead at the scene just after 10:20 p.m., police said.



CVPD traffic division officers are investigating the crash but said the driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Police asked anyone with information about the accident to call the police department at (619) 691-5151.