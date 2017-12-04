Supreme Court taking up sports betting case

The holidays are a time for family, but for some it can be difficult time, especially if they're dealing with the loss of a loved one.
The National Weather Service predicts powerful Santa Ana winds and low humidity to take hold in Southern California over the next week, increasing the risk of wildfires throughout the region.
An elderly man and his caretaker had to be rescued from their Del Mar home, after being trapped amid flames, authorities said.
A woman was struck by a vehicle and killed while standing in a Chula Vista roadway, police said Monday.
Volunteers of all ages turned into Santa's little helpers to make sure every child gets a gift this holiday season. They put together around 1,500 "friendship stockings" stuffed to the brim with toys and other essential items. Kids for Community hosted the event and received around $20,000 of supplies from various organizations. The stockings will be passed out to low income and homeless families in San Diego.
The Aztecs have finally gotten word on their bowl game. San Diego State players will head to Fort Worth, Texas, to take on Army West Point in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 12:30 p.m. PST
An 84-year-old Escondido man was found safely Sunday after disappearing from his porch, police said.
Gunfire was aimed at California Highway Patrol officers in Vista, as two suspects led them a car chase to Bonsall, officers said Sunday.
Two men were injured early Sunday in what police believe is a gang-related shooting in a park near City Heights.