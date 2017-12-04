Local author's new book offers comfort to readers

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The holidays are a time for family, but for some it can be difficult time, especially if they're dealing with the loss of a loved one.

Local author Phyllis Hall joins me to share how she turned the pain of losing her son and step-son into a way to help others.

Phyllis is the founder of With Me Always, Inc. And the author of a new book, "With Me Always."

The book is available online in three versions for different audiences, with religious and non-religious versions.