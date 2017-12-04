Put your best paw forward at the Gaslamp Holiday Pet Parade this Sunday

San Diegans and their four-legged friends will walk the streets of the Gaslamp this Sunday for the Gaslamp Holiday Pet Parade.
Gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity in the forecast this week prompted the National Weather Service to issue a red flag warning for San Diego County Monday, signifying a high risk of wildfire.
The holidays are a time for family, but for some it can be difficult time, especially if they're dealing with the loss of a loved one.
An elderly man and his caretaker had to be rescued from their Del Mar home, after being trapped amid flames, authorities said.
A woman was struck by a vehicle and killed while standing in a Chula Vista roadway, police said Monday.
Volunteers of all ages turned into Santa's little helpers to make sure every child gets a gift this holiday season. They put together around 1,500 "friendship stockings" stuffed to the brim with toys and other essential items. Kids for Community hosted the event and received around $20,000 of supplies from various organizations. The stockings will be passed out to low income and homeless families in San Diego.
Volunteers of all ages turned into Santa's little helpers to make sure every child gets a gift this holiday season. They put together around 1,500 "friendship stockings" stuffed to the brim with toys and other essential items. Kids for Community hosted the event and received around $20,000 of supplies from various organizations. The stockings will be passed out to low income and homeless families in San Diego.
The Aztecs have finally gotten word on their bowl game. San Diego State players will head to Fort Worth, Texas, to take on Army West Point in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 12:30 p.m. PST
An 84-year-old Escondido man was found safely Sunday after disappearing from his porch, police said.