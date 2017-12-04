Put your best paw forward at the Gaslamp Holiday Pet Parade this - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Put your best paw forward at the Gaslamp Holiday Pet Parade this Sunday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — San Diegans and their four-legged friends will walk the streets of the Gaslamp this Sunday for the Gaslamp Holiday Pet Parade.  

The parade route starts and ends at the Gaslamp Hilton Park adjacent to the Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter.  

The event kicks off at 3 p.m. with the menagerie of pets making their way from the park under the iconic Gaslamp Quarter archway and around the streets of the historic neighborhood.  

Participating animals will be competing for prizes in various categories.  

In addition to the parade, a free public pet expo will run from 1 – 5 p.m. featuring samples, toys, coupons and other goodies for furry family members.  

Get more info at Gaslamp.org.  

