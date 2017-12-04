Shop local this Saturday at Makers Arcade Holiday Fair - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Launched in 2014, the Makers Arcade Holiday Fair features a selection of unique handcrafted goods from local makers.  

This year's Holiday Fair will take place on Saturday, Dec. 9 with returning vendors along with 54 new artists.   

In addition to supporting local makers and getting holiday shopping needs met, attendees will also have access to features including: crafts to make, live music, craft cocktails and beer, food trucks on site, games, door favors and more.  

Learn more about the makers featured on Morning Extra by clicking the links below:  

Cotton and Flax 

Rais Case 

Pan and Tea  

The Stag and The Swan  

