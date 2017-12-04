Shop local this Saturday at Makers Arcade Holiday Fair

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Launched in 2014, the Makers Arcade Holiday Fair features a selection of unique handcrafted goods from local makers.

This year's Holiday Fair will take place on Saturday, Dec. 9 with returning vendors along with 54 new artists.

In addition to supporting local makers and getting holiday shopping needs met, attendees will also have access to features including: crafts to make, live music, craft cocktails and beer, food trucks on site, games, door favors and more.

Learn more about the makers featured on Morning Extra by clicking the links below:

Cotton and Flax

Rais Case

Pan and Tea

The Stag and The Swan