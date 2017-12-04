Blasts fails to bring down upper section of Silverdome

A spill of wet concrete from a truck has forced the closure of all lanes of northbound state Route 15 just north of Interstate 5 in Southcrest pending cleanup, according to the California Highway Patrol.
San Diegans and their four-legged friends will walk the streets of the Gaslamp this Sunday for the Gaslamp Holiday Pet Parade.
Launched in 2014, the Makers Arcade Holiday Fair features a selection of unique handcrafted goods from local makers.
The holidays are a time for family, but for some it can be difficult time, especially if they're dealing with the loss of a loved one.
Gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity in the forecast this week prompted the National Weather Service to issue a red flag warning for San Diego County Monday, signifying a high risk of wildfire.
An elderly man and his caretaker had to be rescued from their Del Mar home, after being trapped amid flames, authorities said.
A woman was struck by a vehicle and killed while standing in a Chula Vista roadway, police said Monday.
Volunteers of all ages turned into Santa's little helpers to make sure every child gets a gift this holiday season. They put together around 1,500 "friendship stockings" stuffed to the brim with toys and other essential items. Kids for Community hosted the event and received around $20,000 of supplies from various organizations. The stockings will be passed out to low income and homeless families in San Diego.
