Bryan Cranston: Wanted For Murder

Kelly Clarkson hopped in the passenger seat of James Corden's SUV for an all-new installment of "Carpool Karaoke" on Wednesday's Late Late Show, and amid the musical road trip managed to find some time to share a romantic dinner with her hubby, Brandon Blackstock.
Wednesday, November 29 2017 4:27 PM EST2017-11-29 21:27:58 GMT
When James asks Debra Messing, Sam Rockwell and Taran Killam about early acting gigs, he learns Debra took matters into her own hands to get a part and Sam had to think quick when he showed up to set prepared to act addicted to the wrong kind of drug.
Tuesday, November 28 2017 9:14 PM EST2017-11-29 02:14:33 GMT
James surprises one his staff members by asking her to play a game of Live Tinder, where she must swipe right or left on guys until she chooses a suitor for a date down the hallway, complete with dinner and Heineken.
