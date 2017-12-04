Wife of former San Diego mayor blames city for dangerous sidewalk

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) — The wife of a former mayor is suing the City of San Diego.

Cynthia Hedgecock, the wife of Roger Hedgecock says she got injured after tripping on an uneven sidewalk.

The case is going to trial and opening statements are expected to begin Monday afternoon.

Cynthia Hedgecock alleges in the suit that she tripped and fell on a dangerous sidewalk in 2015 in Pacific Beach and ruptured her breast implants resulting in a need for surgery.

Filed last October, the lawsuit contends the city was negligent by not repairing the sidewalk and said the damages the family suffered are well in excess of $25,000.



Cynthia Hedgecock alleges that she learned about two months after the fall that both implants had ruptured and silicone had been leaking into her bloodstream.

