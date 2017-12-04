Man Who Cooked His Own Meal at Fast Food Joint Offered a Job There: 'Waffle House for Life'

A father of four battling ALS experienced a Christmas miracle when a self-declared Secret Santa gave his family $10,000.
The woman who acted as a sign language interpreter at a Florida news conference about the arrest of a suspected serial killer was really signing complete gibberish, authorities said.
Caitlyn Frisina and her very relieved parents have appeared at a press conference in their Florida hometown, a week after the 17-year-old disappeared with a school soccer coach.
One man took self-service to a whole new level as he cooked up a meal at a South Carolina Waffle House when no one was around to take his order.
A 73-year-old woman is finally able to bury her father following the discovery of his remains, seven decades after his plane was shot down during World War II.
It's one of the biggest nights of the year in Washington, but both President Trump and the first lady stayed away from the annual Kennedy Center Honors.
No one will want to mess with this young girl with Down syndrome after she received a black belt in mixed martial arts.
A 30-year-old single dad has taken on the task of raising three children who he has adopted over the last six years.
A National Guardsman who was away for 11 months has met his baby for the first time during an unexpected reunion with all four of his young children at their school.