Holiday baking tips from a cookie monster

The wife of a former mayor is suing the City of San Diego. Cynthia Hedgecock, the wife of Roger Hedgecock says she got injured after tripping on an uneven sidewalk.
A red flag warning has firefighters in San Diego on high alert this week – and you can do your part to help prevent a wildfire.
Are you making cookies for anyone this holiday season? Or maybe you prefer to buy them instead of sweating in the kitchen. Either way, we have you covered.
A spill of wet sludge from a semi truck forced the closure of all lanes of northbound State Route 15 Monday.
Qualcomm Monday denounced a plan by hostile suitor Broadcom to replace the San Diego-based mobile technology company's board of directors as part of what is now a hostile takeover bid.
San Diegans and their four-legged friends will walk the streets of the Gaslamp this Sunday for the Gaslamp Holiday Pet Parade.
Launched in 2014, the Makers Arcade Holiday Fair features a selection of unique handcrafted goods from local makers.
The holidays are a time for family, but for some it can be difficult time, especially if they're dealing with the loss of a loved one.