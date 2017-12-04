Magical Metallics: Rev up your holiday style - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Magical Metallics: Rev up your holiday style

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Are you prepared for all the holiday parties this month?
     
Whether it's for work or fun you don't have to stick to the same beauty routine. 
     
News 8's Ashley Jacobs is in Chula Vista where experts say it's all about metallics. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.