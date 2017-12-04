Fire Prevention: Doing your part when it comes to wind safety

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A red flag warning has firefighters in San Diego on high alert this week – and you can do your part to help prevent a wildfire.

During wind events trees have come down in various areas of the county - and that's exactly the sort of thing San Diego Gas & Electric crews will be looking out for over the next few days.

SDG&E has its own meteorologists tracking the upcoming wind event when gusts are expected to hit at more than 60 miles an hour in some areas.

That poses an added threat of power outages, so experts suggest San Diegans be prepared for that with flashlights and batteries.

In addition, many people have Christmas decorations outside this time of year.

To ensure they don't blow away and get stuck in power lines SDG&E officials advise making sure they are secured well and that you use LED lights which are cool to the touch.

They also say if you haven't put decorations out yet, hold off until after this week.

Some other tips include reporting downed lines and driving carefully while making sure to look for tree branches and debris on the road.

People are also being advised to take cover inside when it gets really windy.

If you want to keep an eye on current conditions, you can to track the wind in your area at SDGEWeather.com and get the latest weather updates from News 8 here.