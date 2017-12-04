City proclaims Monday as 'SDCCU Holiday Bowl 40th Game Day'

The wife of a former mayor is suing the City of San Diego. Cynthia Hedgecock, the wife of Roger Hedgecock says she got injured after tripping on an uneven sidewalk.
The City Council proclaimed it "San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl 40th Game Day" on Monday in San Diego.
A red flag warning has firefighters in San Diego on high alert this week – and you can do your part to help prevent a wildfire.
Are you making cookies for anyone this holiday season? Or maybe you prefer to buy them instead of sweating in the kitchen. Either way, we have you covered.
A spill of wet sludge from a semi truck forced the closure of all lanes of northbound State Route 15 Monday.
Qualcomm Monday denounced a plan by hostile suitor Broadcom to replace the San Diego-based mobile technology company's board of directors as part of what is now a hostile takeover bid.
San Diegans and their four-legged friends will walk the streets of the Gaslamp this Sunday for the Gaslamp Holiday Pet Parade.
Launched in 2014, the Makers Arcade Holiday Fair features a selection of unique handcrafted goods from local makers.
The holidays are a time for family, but for some it can be difficult time, especially if they're dealing with the loss of a loved one.