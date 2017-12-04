Downtown protests over DACA and the Republican tax bill - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Downtown protests over DACA and the Republican tax bill

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Protesters upset over the Republican tax plan and those in support of DACA gathered downtown San Diego, blocking traffic on some streets.

The DACA demonstration was being held in front of the San Diego office of Sen. Dianne Feinstein. The act is meant to clarify the status of undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. during their youth.

 

 

 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.