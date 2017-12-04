Downtown protests over DACA and the Republican tax bill

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Protesters upset over the Republican tax plan and those in support of DACA gathered downtown San Diego, blocking traffic on some streets.

The DACA demonstration was being held in front of the San Diego office of Sen. Dianne Feinstein. The act is meant to clarify the status of undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. during their youth.

Side effect of one rally blocking traffic is a quiet street for the other rally pic.twitter.com/8rR1hYMBcm — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNews8) December 5, 2017

Group protesting tax plan rallying at downtown federal building. pic.twitter.com/O8OjpCWp8h — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNews8) December 5, 2017

Supporters of DACA blocking traffic at Front and Broadway. Police trying to clear lanes for traffic. pic.twitter.com/HZO9Wf0lOZ — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNews8) December 5, 2017