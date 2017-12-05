Justices take up dispute over wedding cake for gay couple

After being shut down for hours, all lanes on the southbound Interstate-5 connector to northbound Interstate-15 opened Monday afternoon.
Family and friends on Monday remembered a prominent San Diego couple who died in a tragic accident in Hawaii.
Members of an Oceanside church are fighting for their right to have a Nativity scene in front of their church.
Protesters upset over the Republican tax plan and those in support of DACA gathered downtown San Diego, blocking traffic on some streets.
Sometimes it takes a wing and prayer to make your first million. With that in mind, a local business man is gambling on America embracing his new invention for the holidays.
Myrtle Cole will serve a second year as president of the San Diego City Council after her colleagues voted overwhelmingly Monday to keep her in the key leadership post.
Opening statements have been rescheduled to Tuesday in trial of a lawsuit filed by the wife of former San Diego Mayor Roger Hedgecock.
The City Council proclaimed it "San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl 40th Game Day" on Monday in San Diego.
A red flag warning has firefighters in San Diego on high alert this week – and you can do your part to help prevent a wildfire.