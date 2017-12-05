Chris Pratt Fills In On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' as Late-Night Host's - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Chris Pratt Fills In On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' as Late-Night Host's Son Recovers From 'Successful' Surgery

Updated: Dec 5, 2017 6:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.