San Diego-based USS Howard returns from six-month deployment

A pair of San Diego-based warships are scheduled to return from deployment Tuesday while a third is set to come back on Wednesday.
Members of an Oceanside church are fighting for their right to have a Nativity scene in front of their church.
A red flag fire warning prompted by gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity levels remained in effect Tuesday for much of San Diego County as a wildfire driven by similar conditions tore through Ventura County north of Los Angeles.
After being shut down for hours, all lanes on the southbound Interstate-5 connector to northbound Interstate-15 opened Monday afternoon.
Family and friends on Monday remembered a prominent San Diego couple who died in a tragic accident in Hawaii.
Protesters upset over the Republican tax plan and those in support of DACA gathered downtown San Diego, blocking traffic on some streets.
Sometimes it takes a wing and prayer to make your first million. With that in mind, a local business man is gambling on America embracing his new invention for the holidays.
Myrtle Cole will serve a second year as president of the San Diego City Council after her colleagues voted overwhelmingly Monday to keep her in the key leadership post.