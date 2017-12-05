Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton 'Make It Feel Like Christmas' on 'T - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton 'Make It Feel Like Christmas' on 'The Voice' -- Watch Their Adorable Performance!

Updated: Dec 5, 2017 8:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.