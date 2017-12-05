Angelina Jolie Reveals What Put a Strain on Her and Brad Pitt's Marriage

John Mayer was rushed to the hospital for emergency appendectomy on Tuesday, ET can confirm. Dead & Company, which consists of Grateful Dead's Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir, also announced the news via Twitter. Mayer was scheduled to perform with them on Tuesday in New Orleans, a...



