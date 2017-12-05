John Mayer Hospitalized for Emergency Appendectomy

Real Housewives of Orange Country star Shannon Beador and husband David are officially calling it quits.
Kim Kardashian West is joining forces with an Orange Is the New Black star for her new Lifetime show!
Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard's kids' friendship will make your Jurassic World shine brighter.
Gina Rodriguez and Jaime Camil are hanging out with ET's Leanne Aguilera at the craft services table on the set of Jane the Virgin, and dishing on their behind-the-scenes snack habits.
American Crime Story appears to be honoring the legacy that Gianni Versace left on the fashion industry.
ET has learned that Today weekend co-host Craig Melvin is in the running to replace Matt Lauer as co-host of Today.
John Mayer was rushed to the hospital for emergency appendectomy on Tuesday, ET can confirm.
Dead & Company, which consists of Grateful Dead's Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir, also announced the news via Twitter. Mayer was scheduled to perform with them on Tuesday in New Orleans, a...