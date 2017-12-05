Homeless Samaritan buys home with money from fundraiser

The San Diego Center for Children is pulling out all the stops this weekend to treat a group of deserving local youngsters an unforgettable holiday celebration.
In celebration of their new service between San Diego and Maui, Hawaii, Hawaiian Airlines is offering a special fare for the next week.
The first of two San Diego-based warships returning from deployment pulled into port Tuesday while a third is set to come back on Wednesday.
A red flag fire warning prompted by gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity levels remained in effect Tuesday for much of San Diego County as a wildfire driven by similar conditions tore through Ventura County north of Los Angeles.
Opening statements of a lawsuit filed by the wife of former San Diego Mayor Roger Hedgecock were heard Tuesday morning.
Border Patrol arrests plunged to a 45-year low, but detentions by deportation officers away from the U.S.-Mexico border soared during President Donald Trump’s first months in office, as his efforts to overhaul the nation’s immigration system took effect.
Members of an Oceanside church are fighting for their right to have a street-side Nativity scene displayed on what it claims is its own property.
After being shut down for hours, all lanes on the southbound Interstate-5 connector to northbound Interstate-15 opened Monday afternoon.