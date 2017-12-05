Homeless Samaritan buys home with money from fundraiser - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Homeless Samaritan buys home with money from fundraiser

Posted: Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A homeless man who used his last $20 to fill up the gas tank of a stranded motorist in Philadelphia has bought a home with some of the nearly $400,000 raised for him by the woman he saved.

Johnny Bobbitt Jr. says on his GoFundMe page that he bought a home over the weekend.

Kate McClure, of Florence Township, New Jersey, ran out of gas on an Interstate 95 exit ramp late one night. Bobbitt walked a few blocks to buy her gas. She didn't have money to repay the Marine veteran, so she created the online fundraiser page as a thank you. The fundraiser has raised more than $397,000.

Bobbitt says he's donating some of his money to a grade school student who is helping another homeless veteran.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.