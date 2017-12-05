Fugitive Eric Conn, Guilty of $550M Social Security Fraud, Nabbe - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fugitive Eric Conn, Guilty of $550M Social Security Fraud, Nabbed After Signing Onto the Internet

Updated: Dec 5, 2017 10:40 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.