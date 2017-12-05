Obama and the chicken nugget guy ruled Twitter in 2017

Johnny Hallyday, France's biggest rock star for decades and an icon who packed sports stadiums and all but lit up the Eiffel Tower with his pumping pelvis and high-voltage tunes, has died. He was 74.
When Bryan Cranston sends James a custom Elf of the Shelf for the holidays, the elf's omnipresence intended to keep James honest instead drives him crazy and desperate to eliminate the elf from his life.
Ferdinand, the bull with a big heart, is voiced by John Cena in the fun family movie of the same name.
2017 was rough for a lot of people, but here's proof that it wasn't a total wash. See some of Stephen Colbert's best moments from The Late Show this year.
To afford the train to audition in London, 'Wonder Wheel' star Kate Winslet made sandwiches at a delicatessen.
Rep. Louie Gohmert unveiled a maddening visual aide depicting the connections between Russia, Uranium One, and just about everyone and everything else you've ever heard of.
Actor John Leguizamo found out during the research for his play 'Latin History for Morons' how little he really knew about his heritage.
'CBS This Morning' co-host Gayle King reacts to her colleague Charlie Rose's dismissal from CBS following accusations of sexual harassment.
'CBS This Morning' host Norah O'Donnell has noticed that smartphones are shortening attention spans in a time when it's important to get the full story.