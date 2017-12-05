Hawaiian Airlines celebrates launch of daily San Diego – Maui flights with special fare

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — In celebration of their new service between San Diego and Maui, Hawaii, Hawaiian Airlines is offering a special fare for the next week.

On Monday, the airline announced the daily non-stop service between San Diego International Airport and Maui's Kahului Airport, which launch on May 1, 2018 with a new Airbus A321neo aircraft.

To celebrate, Hawaiian is offering a $199 one-way fare (inclusive of taxes and fees) available now through Dec. 11 for travel Monday – Thursday between May 1 and May 24 of next year.

Hawaiian Airlines also announced the addition of four daily summer flights in 2018, which they outlined in a news release.