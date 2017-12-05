'Share the Love' event to help feed seniors over the holidays

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Everyone has to eat lunch, so why not do it for a great cause next week and help home-bound San Diego seniors this holiday season?

The 7th Annual Share the Love Food Truck & More Event to benefit Meals on Wheels San Diego County will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

At the event, San Diego food trucks and restaurants will be on-site serving up food.

Kearny Mesa Subaru will host the event from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at their location at 4797 Convoy St.

KFMB Stations is proud to say Shelly of the DSC Show on KFM-BFM will return as a judge at the event for the third year in a row.

At 12:30 p.m., statuettes will be given to the “Judge’s Choice” award winner. Attendees will also be invited to vote for their favorite competitor for the “People’s Choice” award.

Confirmed participants for this year’s event include: Epic Eats, Dos Banditos, Sub Fusion, Devilicious (2015 People’s Choice Winner), New York on Rye and La Taqueria Vegiee San Diego.

CEO of Meals on Wheels San Diego County, Debbie Case stopped by Morning Extra with details on the event.

Donations will also be accepted at the event. Debbie said just $7 can subsidize the cost for two meals and a drink for a senior in need.

In addition to hosting the event, Subaru will donate $250 for every new car purchased or leased from now through January 3, 2018 to the owner’s charity of choice from four nationally selected agencies as well as a hometown charity selected by the dealership. In 2016, Meals on Wheels San Diego County garnered over $28,000 from Subaru and Meals on Wheels America ‘Share the Love’ campaign to help San Diego homebound seniors.