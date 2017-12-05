True San Diego: Turning true San Diego stories into films

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Attention writers, producers and filmmakers here in San Diego: Film Consortium San Diego has a challenge for you.
Here's the challenge: Filmmakers have 60 days to adapt a script based on a true San Diego story and produce, edit and hand in a finished film. You can sign u on the consortium's Facebook page below.
Founder and president of the consortium, Jodi Cilley and award-winning local filmmaker, actor and playwright Jonathan Hammond ("Bedrooms and Boyfriends") joined the Morning Extra set on Tuesday to talk about the challenge and recruit artists in the community help represent San Diego's incredible talent.
