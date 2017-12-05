SDG&E shuts off power in East County community for safety

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - To prepare for the potentially dangerous weather conditions San Diego Gas & Electric decided to turn off power to some customers in the East County.

There are a total of 87 customers who have been without power since 8 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Descanso. Other areas affected include Green Valley Falls, Cuyamaca, Viejas, and Boulder Creek.

SDG&E said due to Santa Ana winds, it may need to turn off power in certain areas "if weather conditions threaten the integrity of our system and create the possibility of an imminent emergency."

Crews are out in the area patrolling and if they deem it safe before Friday they will restore the power in the area, SDG&E officials said. They say residents in the affected areas were notified about the outage on Monday.

Fire officials said several years of drought coupled with heavy rains last winter created significant fire fuel in the form of underbrush and grass. But the lack of recent rainfall and low humidity levels have dried out the extra fuel, making it ready to spark.

In preparation, SDG&E officials staged field crews and contract firefighters in areas where winds are expected to be the strongest.

Get latest update for SDG&E outages map.