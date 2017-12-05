John Cena charges into theaters as 'Ferdinand' the bull with a big heart

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Ferdinand, the bull with a big heart, is voiced by John Cena in the fun family movie of the same name.

Kelli Gillespie had a chance to talk with John - who recently bought a home in San Diego - about the film, which will be out just in time for Christmas on Dec. 15.

Kelli also spoke to “Jane the Virgin” star Gina Rodriguez and actor Anthony Anderson who both voice characters in "Ferdinand."

See below for these bonus interviews: