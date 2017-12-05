Girls Found Safe After Dad Kidnaps Them, Promises Them as Brides to Cult Leader: Cops

TIME has named its Person of the Year and its not just one person, its a group of women the magazine says ushered in momentous change in 2017.
A Kentucky K9 officer that sniffed out a major drug bust died in the line of duty when he was hit by a car.
Two little girls were found safe after their doomsday cult member dad allegedly kidnapped them and promised them as wives to the sect's leader, authorities said.
One infant was inspired to learn how to crawl by watching the family dog drag its body across a floor.
Florida cop Omar Delgado, one of the first responders to the Pulse nightclub massacre, says he is losing his job because he now suffers from PTSD.
A squirrel has been "charged" in its alleged attempt to dampen the holiday spirit after he damaged some popular Christmas lights in a New Jersey town.
The former Apprentice contestant who claims Donald Trump fondled her is suing President Trump, claiming he defamed her on the campaign trail when he said she and other women accusing him of sexual misconduct are lying.