Crimefighters Alert: Cracking the case of the disappearing drones

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A local business owner needs San Diegan's help identifying the person he's calling a "serial drone thief."

He has a video of the most recent theft, which took place at E Z Drone on Miramar Road over the weekend.

"Oh, I'm pissed off....I wanna get my hands on him," said Sean Daniels who says he's been robbed six times in the five years he's owned the business. "We've had guys hack through the window with a hatchet. We've had a guy sledgehammer our front door"

But the latest incident on Saturday was the most brazen.

In the video, you can see a man wearing a button-up shirt, shorts, socks and sandals. He comes in trying to act like a regular customer.

"He was asking questions, [but] he was kinda tweekerish, like wasn't really pay attention to the answers, "said Daniels.

After walking around the store for a few minutes, the man picked up boxes then distracts Daniels' employee by asking for a quote.

"[The employee] turns his head for just a second and then he's out the door, a getaway car is waiting outside," Daniels said.

The man got away with a DGI Pro Platinum drone and two extra batteries worth more than $1,500.

"In this community, everyone is getting hit," said Daniels.

Including nearby Drones Made Easy.

In a video from July of last year, it appears as though the same man grabs a display drone and runs off to a getaway car.

"Deterrents aren't good enough because they keep coming back just in different ways," Daniels said.

He says he has spent thousands of dollars on security with things like bars on the windows and heavy-duty locks, but he's hoping images from the video will get the thief caught.

"We got a clear face, clearly discernable mannerisms, tattoos," said Daniels. "I think this is the best lead we've had on all of the break-ins so far."

One of the tattoos is a skull on the man's left forearm.

San Diego Police are investigating.

As for replacing the stolen item, unfortunately for Daniels, he says getting drones insured is nearly impossible.

"The first time you mention the word drone in your business name, we're uninsurable," he said. "Let's hope someone knows who this guy is."