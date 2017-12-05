Old $20 bills: The buck stops here - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Old $20 bills: The buck stops here

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) —  Cash is supposed to be king, but what happens when you get your hands on an older note that looks as funny a $3 bill? 

In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff gets a run for his money, with an old twenty. 

If you have an old bill that gets turned down by a business, you can take it to your bank where a teller will determine if it's real and, if you'd like, exchange it for a newer note. 

