Old $20 bills: The buck stops here

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Cash is supposed to be king, but what happens when you get your hands on an older note that looks as funny a $3 bill?

In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff gets a run for his money, with an old twenty.

If you have an old bill that gets turned down by a business, you can take it to your bank where a teller will determine if it's real and, if you'd like, exchange it for a newer note.