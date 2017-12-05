Bryan Cranston is The Elf on the Shelf - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Bryan Cranston is The Elf on the Shelf

When Bryan Cranston sends James a custom Elf of the Shelf for the holidays, the elf's omnipresence intended to keep James honest instead drives him crazy and desperate to eliminate the elf from his life.

