Clairemont: Police searching for bank robbery suspect

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A suspect robbed a bank Tuesday in the North Clairemont section of San Diego.

The suspect, wearing a black motorcycle helmet with its visor down, never said a word as he walked into the Wells Fargo branch inside the Vons supermarket at 4725 Clairemont Drive about 6:50 p.m., approached a teller and produced a demand note, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

"He took an unknown amount of money and left out the front door in an unknown direction," Heims said.

The suspect was wearing a dark sweatshirt with a white diamond design on the front, a backpack and a black motorcycle helmet with a visor down.