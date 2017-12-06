Plans for redeveloping De Anza Cove move forward

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Plans for redeveloping De Anza Cove, in the northeast corner of Mission Bay moved forward Tuesday, but not everyone was excited about the waves of change being proposed.

Conservationists, who want to protect 166 acres of land, were disappointed when the Mission Bay Park Committee approved the De Anza Cove Revitalization plans.

“The plans that the city is proposing is far too focused on over commercialization of this part of the bay that is supposed to explicitly be habitat focused, environmentally focused,” said San Diego Audubon’s Rebecca Schwartz-Lesberg, Rewild Mission Bay Project Manager.

The AD HOC Committee and the Mission Park Board presented two alternative plans.

Alternative plan one would entail more recreation on the south end and alternative plan two would include recreation on the south end of the cove. Both called for bike and walking paths, sports fields, camping, golfing and a restaurant. Both received reluctant votes.

The plans call for 32 acres of habitat, but it is not enough for those in the San Diego Audubon Society who believe the plan does not do enough to preserve.

“These plans do not protect natural resources. They do not protect wetlands and they really missed the mark,” said Schwartz-Lesberg.

The plan received mixed support from Campland on the Bay – which will be moved to 40 acres with guest housing, with tents and RVs.

“We would prefer to keep Campland the way it is, but if we have to give it up to move over there, that would be fine,” said Pete Ingolia, Campland on the Bay supporter.

The 18-hole golf course would remain without any changes.

Despite the Mission Bay Park Board approving the plans, several environmental studies are needed before anything is given final approval.

The Audubon Society said the Mission Bay Park master plan calls to dedicate at least 80 acres of habitat land – with sea levels rising, they want the city to include more land.

City staffers said final approval by the City Council and the Coastal Commission could happen in early 2019.