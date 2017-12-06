Plans for redeveloping De Anza Cove move forward

Plans for redeveloping De Anza Cove, in the northeast corner of Mission Bay moved forward Tuesday, but not everyone was excited about the waves of change being proposed.
News 8 has a Your Stories follow-up as a massive clean-up gets underway at a sprawling homeless encampment in a Spring Valley canyon.
Cash is supposed to be king, but what happens when you get your hands on an older note that looks as funny a $3 bill?
A local business owner needs San Diegan's help identifying the person he's calling a "serial drone thief."
The San Diego City Council voted unanimously Monday to fix a vaguely worded law requiring anyone doing business with the city to disclose their identities.
The wife of former San Diego Mayor Roger Hedgecock deserves to be compensated for injuries sustained when she tripped on a dangerous sidewalk in Pacific Beach, causing one of her breast implants to rupture, her attorney said Tuesday
A wildfire warning prompted by strong Santa Ana winds and near-negligible humidity levels kept the San Diego area an high alert Tuesday as destructive, out-of-control wildfires driven by similar conditions tore through parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
Ferdinand, the bull with a big heart, is voiced by John Cena in the fun family movie of the same name.