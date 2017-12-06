Mountain lion spotted in Scripps Ranch neighborhood

The wife of former San Diego Mayor Roger Hedgecock deserves to be compensated for injuries sustained when she tripped on a dangerous sidewalk in Pacific Beach, causing one of her breast implants to rupture, her attorney said Tuesday
This time of year it is common to see toy, clothing and food drives. This year, there is another item in demand - pet food.
Calling all science lovers: If you're in 7th to 12th grade, get ready for the Greater San Diego Science and Engineering Fair.
When you think of a superhero who comes to mind? Is it someone who fights crime and helps keep the community safe?
A four-legged prowler is on the loose in the North County and is raising concerns from residents unsure of what to do when certain creatures get too close for comfort.
As several large wildfires tore through parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties Wednesday, San Diego County remained under a red flag wildfire warning prompted by strong Santa Ana winds and near- negligible humidity levels, with the National Weather Service predicting wind gusts approaching 90 mph will begin Wednesday and continue into Thursday.
As several large wildfires tore through parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties Wednesday, San Diego County remained under a red flag wildfire warning prompted by strong Santa Ana winds and near- negligible humidity levels, with the National Weather Service predicting wind gusts approaching 90 mph will begin Wednesday and continue into Thursday.
To prepare for the potentially dangerous weather conditions San Diego Gas & Electric decided to turn off power to some customers in the East County.
Plans for redeveloping De Anza Cove, in the northeast corner of Mission Bay moved forward Tuesday, but not everyone was excited about the waves of change being proposed.