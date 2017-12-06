Support Xtreme Justice League's fight for the homeless - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Support Xtreme Justice League's fight for the homeless

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - When you think of a superhero who comes to mind? Is it someone who fights crime and helps keep the community safe?

That's exactly what the Xtreme Justice League does right here in San Diego, dressing in superhero garb while they serve the local homeless population and bring awareness to the area's homelessness epidemic.

XJL has put the bat Signal out for its first annual Xtreme Justice League Fundraiser Soiree, calling for superheroes and homelessness advocates alike to come enjoy a night out with cocktails, food, a silent auction, meet and greet, photo opportunities and other fun entertainment. Who knows, you might even get an invite to join a secret crime-fighting team.

The organization's fundraising coordinator Violet Valkyrie and Midnight Highwayman joined News 8's Heather Myers on Wednesday to talk more about their duties in the XJL and the soiree.

The 21-and-up event is Thursday, December 7, from 6 to 10 p.m. at 734 Park Boulevard in Downtown. Tickets are $30 online or $40 at the door. More information is available here.

