Let science inspire at the Greater San Diego Science and Engineering Fair

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Calling all science lovers: If you're in 7th to 12th grade, get ready for the Greater San Diego Science and Engineering Fair.

To get a better idea of all the fun you can have at the fair, and to see what it takes to submit an award-winning project, News 8 invited Ryan Hanson, a science teacher and Director of Admissions at St. Joseph Academy in San Marcos and one of his start science students, Kylie, to the Morning Extra set.

Kylie's gram-negative E. coli mastitis treatment project won 2nd place last year and her project the year before won 4th. All of her projects are concentrated on dairy, so she brought along a 4-day-old calf.

In addition to farming, there are tons of cool lessons and displays of science, technology, engineering and math at the fair that will interest people of all ages.

The fair goes live on March 13. More information can be found at www.gsdsef.org.