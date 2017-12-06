Local vets want to collect 15K pounds of pet food

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - This time of year it is common to see toy, clothing and food drives. This year, there is another item in demand - pet food.

San Diego veterinarians said many pet owners cannot afford to properly feed their pets.

Last year, Veterinary Specialty Hospital provided close to 9,000 meals for animals.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Sorrento Valley with how some veterinarian are helping out.