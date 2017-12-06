SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Do you love your job? Is it the best place to work at?

According to Glassdoor's list of best places to work in 2018, Facebook came in at number one.

The rankings are based on current and former workers.

Top 10 Best Places to Work in 2018:

Facebook Brain & Company Boston Consulting Group In-N-Out Burger Google lululemon HubSpot World Wide Technology St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Ultimate Software

A complete list can be found on Glassdoor.com.