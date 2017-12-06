Pizza Hut to start testing beer, wine delivery

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Pizza Hut is serving up the perfect pairing – beer and wine delivery.

Starting in January, the chain will begin testing their delivery service in Phoenix.

They will offer Anheuser-Busch brand six-packs, but has not decided whether it will offer full wine bottles or single servings.

Customers will be required to show identification at their door.

Pizza Hut said Tuesday all options will cost a flat $10.99.

A spokesperson declined to state where the pilot program will expand after Phoenix.

Pizza Hut also said all drivers with beer and wine deliveries on their routes will be at least 21-years-old.