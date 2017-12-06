San Diego Run: Festive 5K run is this Saturday

PACIFIC BEACH (NEWS 8) - Approximately 4,000 Santas will take over Pacific Beach for the 5th Annual San Diego Santa Run on Saturday.

The event is the largest Santa Run in Southern California, hosting a series of waves to choose from including a 5K fun run, 1 mile dog/owner wave, 1 mile kids run and 1 mile competitive mile.

All 5K participants receive a Sunny Santa Suit, complete with white beards, Santa hats, sunglasses and shorts and short sleeve style Santa suit.

The 38th Annual Pacific Beach Holiday Parade will take place following the Santa Run.

The parade is funded, in part, by revenue generated through the Santa Run and other events put on by San Diego Running Co.

The Santa Run also partners with the San Diego Food Bank.

Visit the Santa Run website if you want to register for the run or to learn more.